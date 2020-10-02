President Donald Trump shocked the world when he announced that he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, October 2.

First, Hope Hicks, Trump’s closest aide, traveled with the former reality star on Air Force One this week and has now contracted COVID-19. “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible!” Trump, 74, tweeted on Thursday, October 1. “The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

A few hours later, the businessman revealed the bad news. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The White House did not say how long Trump will be isolated for, but he has canceled his plans to fly to Florida for a campaign rally on Friday, October 2. Trump will no longer make appearances at rallies in Wisconsin on Saturday, October 3, and in Arizona on Monday, October 5, either. The next debate — which is scheduled for October 15 in Miami — is also up in the air.

Despite being under the weather, it seems like the pair are in good hands. “The president and first lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Dr. Sean P. Conley, the White House physician, said in a statement.

“Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

At the moment, a source said Trump has “mild” symptoms, but people at the White House noted that his voice sounded raspy on Thursday. The President has been campaigning and holding rallies, so it’s unclear if his voice is like that from talking a lot or from the virus.

Trump has been adamant that he has kept the virus at bay and that it’s just “going to disappear” one day.

During the debate on September 29, Trump insisted that “tremendous progress” has been made, and the country is “rounding the corner” in its fight against the disease.

As of now, many things are up in the air — including when debates will happen, if Trump will trail in the polls and whether Joe Biden was infected. Scroll through the gallery to get the details on the White House COVID-19 crisis.