Presley Gerber has a hungry heart! Though he was recently linked to fellow model Sydney Brooke, a source claims he’s now crushing on Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker.

CINDY CRAWFORD’S SON PRESLEY GERBER SHOWS OFF NEW FACE TATTOO

But much to Presley’s surprise, she’s barely given him a second look. “Presley thinks he’s the coolest guy on the planet, so he can’t understand why she’s not interested,” spills the source. “He’s going to have to prove himself a lot more to get her attention.”

PRESLEY GERBER LOOKS ‘UNRECOGNIZABLE’ AT PARIS HILTON’S BIRTHDAY PARTY

Luckily for the ladies’ man, he has an easy in, since Meadow’s good friends with his younger sis, Kaia. Still, “Meadow’s not impressed,” notes the source. “Besides, she heard he already has a girlfriend anyway.”