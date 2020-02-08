Kaia and Presley both take after their famous model-mom and have dominated the runway. In 2018, the twosome starred in Calvin Klein Denim’s Spring campaign. "I love working with him and every time we book a job together I get excited,” Kaia told People of working with her brother at the time. "At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other, which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry — to have someone there that you’re comfortable with."