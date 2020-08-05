Prince Andrew has fervidly denied any wrongdoing in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

More damning allegations have come forward by Virginia Roberts, claiming that Andrews groped her and another woman using a puppet that was a Spitting Image of the Duke, according to The Sun.

Roberts made the allegations in the manuscript of a book that was among court documents a New York judge unsealed last week, where she alleges that she was also trafficked to the Duke for sex at the age of 17.

Roberts alleges that Andrew cupped her breast with the hand of a doll in his image. She also alleges the incident occurred in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion.

Roberts submitted the book to the court as part of a defamation case against Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

In the 139-page book, titled The Billionaire Playboy’s Club, Roberts vividly describes the incidents. Roberts claims the incidents occurred in April 2001, after Maxwell summoned Roberts to a room in Epstein’s mansion during a visit by the Prince.

“Prince Andrew had that notorious cheesy grin slapped over his face, as he looked me up and down like a shiny new car on display and he was about to take it for a test drive,” Roberts wrote.

“Ghislaine led me to the decadent sofa he was lounging on and twirled me around to give him a good look over before sitting me down on his lap. It was easy to give them the reaction they desired, all I had to do was pretend to be entertained by their lewd gestures, and when Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away,” she continues.

Roberts other shocking claims include that Maxwell then involved another young woman, Joanna Sjoberg, whom she instructed to sit on Andrew’s knee for a picture.

Further exacerbating things for the Prince, Roberts’ claims were corroborated by Sjoberg in a 2016 deposition as part of her defamation case.

Speaking, under oath, Sjoberg describes in detail the events of that night: “I sat on Andrew’s lap… they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine.”

Roberts further claims that preceding that incident, she was forced to accompany Andrew to a massage “dungeon” for an erotic massage.

She claims once they arrived in the massage dungeon, Andrew “disrobed” before instructing“where he wanted me to touch him and how.”

Roberts’ case against Maxwell was settled in 2017 before it reached trial. More than 2,000 pages of evidence were released against Maxwell, but 900 court filings remained under seal or redacted.

Maxwell fought the release of five documents, which totaled 94 pages, on the grounds they contained “extremely personal” information. Judge Loretta Preska ruled they should be unsealed last month, according to The Sun.

Maxwell is currently awaiting trial on charges of enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury over her alleged involvement in Epstein’s crimes.