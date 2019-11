Photo credit: Paul Grover/Shutterstock

“It would be, to some extent, a stretch to say that as it were we were close friends,” the Duke told the BBC of his relationship with Jeffrey, whom he met in 1991. “I mean, we were friends because of other people. And I had a lot of opportunity to go to the United States, but I didn’t have much time with him,” Andrew said of his relationship with Jeffrey, adding that he would sometimes take the millionaire up on his offer to stay at his houses when he wasn’t around.”