Prince Andrew has vehemently denied that he knows Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, but a witness has now come forward saying that he definitely knew her.

Eyewitness Shukri Walker stated that she was at the Tramp nightclub in 2001 and saw the Prince dance with Epstein’s ‘sex slave’ Giuffre.

“When I watched the BBC interview and saw Prince Andrew deny knowing Virginia, saying he has no recollection of that night I had to come forward. Because I was there and I do have a recollection of it,” Walker confirmed.

Describing in detail the events of the night, Walker recalls exactly where Giuffre and Prince Andrew were in the club.

“I can remember exactly where they were sitting. They had one of those coolers with ice and a bottle in. In fact probably two of those. You could tell they were getting special treatment. The man I was with went over there and started talking to them and then came back,” she said.

Walker explained that throughout the night, she was so close to Prince Andrew that she accidentally stepped on his foot.

“At some point I was dancing with (my friend) and stood on the feet of one of the men sitting in the corner and I said, ‘I’m sorry’. And he was smiling. He said, ‘No problem’. My companion said that the man who I stood on was actually Prince Andrew. I’d never seen a Prince in my life before. I just stood and looked at this man, thinking, ‘Oh my goodness. It’s a real Prince,” Walker added.

Further turning the screws on Prince Andrew, the witness recalls the girl with Prince Andrew was younger than her – and that Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell accompanied them.

“He looked like he was having a great time. And he was with this young girl who was close to my own age, perhaps even a bit younger than me. They were not that alone. They were with the woman who has just been arrested, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Epstein.”

Walker said that she approached US lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents a number of Epstein’s victims, with her story to pass on to the FBI.

“All she wanted was to get her story to the FBI as a witness to help Virginia. So she wasn’t seeking any money from anyone. She wasn’t looking to bring a lawsuit,” Bloom said.

The FBI has declined to include her testimony.