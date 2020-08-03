A former Scotland Yard officer has claimed that police records from the night Prince Andrew is alleged to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s teenage victim have been destroyed.

The claims come from a Daily Mail report, which quotes a formal Royal protection officer, saying that the documents confirming Prince Andrew’s alibi from the evening where a teenager Virginia Roberts claimed to have been forced to have sex with him have been lost.

Roberts, who was 17 at the time of the incident on March 10, 2001, came out saying that she was lured by sex offender Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to a sex ring, after which she had to have sexual relationships with the royal that night.

She also added that she was recruited to be a “sex slave” and was made to have sexual relationships with other powerful and influential men besides Prince Andrew.

In this case, the Duke of York has steadfastly denied any allegations, insisting that he spent the said night in Berkshire at Sunninghill Park with his children, and had earlier dropped off Princess Beatrice at a Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey for a party.

The officer who worked with the police for 23 years spoke to Daily Mail and also said that he raised the complaint to his boss about Prince Andrew’s abusive conduct when he arrived at the Palace. He had asked for a shift record and other documents before the evening of March 10, only to receive an email five months later saying that the documents had been destroyed.

“I am very disappointed. Why on earth did it take nearly five months to respond with such a non-informative answer?” the unnamed man told the outlet.

“I’m also surprised to discover that any records regarding the Royal family and their police protection are destroyed, much less after just two years,” he added.

The report also added that this disclosure highlights that other documents related to the case might also have been destroyed.

The Met declined to clarify what searches had been conducted and did not provide insights into the disposal policy for the Royalty Protection department material.

Epstein allegedly trafficked young girls to influential people for his business political, personal, and financial gain, as well as “to obtain potential blackmail information.”

These people included “numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known prime minister, and other world leaders.”

The publicly released documents that claimed that the Prince had sex with underage girls on the evening of March 10, 2001, were made public despite Maxwell’s attempt to keep them a secret.

The prince has denied any allegations against him. When the case was first heard in 2015, a judge had ordered it to be struck off from official records without ruling on the veracity of the claims. The judge had said that the accusations were “immaterial and impertinent.”

Epstein killed himself in the summer of last year while awaiting trial on charges of sex traffic; Maxwell was arrested recently based on federal chargers that stated that she recruited at least three girls — one of whom was as young as 14 — to be sexually abused by Epstein in the 1990s.

The prosecutors added in their charges that Maxwell joined the abuse as well. Currently, Maxwell is awaiting trial in a New York jail.