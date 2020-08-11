Buckingham Palace has taken to throwing more shade over Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, as the couple’s social media accounts have been removed from the royal family’s official website.

The official website’s changes come on the day that controversial book Finding Freedom is to be launched. The book looks at the uphill struggle the couple has been facing since announcing that they would be stepping down from royal duties.

A PRIVATE BIRTHDAY: PRINCE HARRY TO TURN 36 IN A PRIVATE CEREMONY WITH A ‘FATHER FIGURE’

The couple’s former Instagram page @SussexRoyal is no longer listed on royal.uk with the only accounts available to follow being @TheRoyalFamily, @ClarenceHouse, and the account for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, @KensigntonRoyal.

Another notable omission from the official social media accounts is that of Prince Andrew – whose Twitter and Instagram profiles have also been removed.

Prince Andrew has recently come under fire for his association with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He also decided to step away from royal duties last year.

DOORS STILL OPEN FOR PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S ROYAL RETURN

In his final Instagram post, he wrote: “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

Prince Harry and Markle haven’t yet addressed the removal of their social media account, but the pair can’t claim it to be unexpected. Rumors have been swirling for some time that The Queen could strip Prince Harry of his ‘Duke’ title.