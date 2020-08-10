The bombshell of a book Finding Freedom has been said to make several dents in the royal family. However, sources close to the royal family have said that there’s still room for the royal return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, thanks to the heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

According to The Sun, a source said: “They have a very strong and close father-and-son relationship.

“Many people have speculated that the book was the end for Harry and Meghan in Britain.

“Too many people were criticized and too many people attacked, including William and Kate.

ROYAL BIOGRAPHER SAYS PRINCE HARRY LOST HIS ‘ROYAL STARDUST’ SINCE MOVING TO L.A

“But the Prince of Wales has made it clear the door is always open.

“Since his move to Los Angeles, they have been in regular contact.

“Charles is not an avid user of texts but there are video and phone calls.

“The book has never been a massive talking point between them and Charles is determined that

it is not an obstacle.

CAUGHT RED HANDED— MEGHAN MARKLE LEAKED STORY TO MEDIA

“He has provided financial support, as any father would do when their son moves with a young family to the other side of the world.”

The source also added that the relationship between the father and the son is quite “rock-solid” and they remain really close.

“They speak at least once a week and Charles is still a massive driving force in Harry’s life.”

Another source added that father Charles has “been there” for Harry ever since he made the highly controversial move to the LA.

MEGHAN MARKLE RECEIVES WISHES FROM PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ON HER 39TH BIRTHDAY

“Charles knows what it is like to be conflicted within the royal household, revealed the source.

Harry and Meghan are currently residing with their one-year-old son Archie in a £15 million mansion in LA. Amid growing sensations, the couple bid adieu to their royal duties earlier this year. The move was popularly called ‘Megxit’ by the media.

The new book, with the complete title of ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family’ is set to release on Aug. 11 by Harper Collins. It is written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The book alleges a fresh set of allegations between the families of the two brothers nad the royal family, in general.

12 THINGS WE’VE LEARNED FROM THE NEW MEGHAN, HARRY TELL-ALL

The several claims laid out in the book include the Clarence House being left “crushed” when Harry had made his relationship with Meghan public in Nov. 2016 — an event that took media attention from Charles and Camilia’s tour to the Gulf.

The book also alleges the “snobbish” attitude of Prince Harry’s older brother Prince William towards Meghan Markle. The book states that the Sussexes and the Cambridges were barely speaking by March and that the decision of the Megix had “hurt” the Queen.

The book also adds that being told to operate under the royal umbrella even after splitting households served as a “big disappointment” to Harry and Meghan.