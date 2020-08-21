Self-exiled Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle initially moved to the US to get out from under the noses of British tabloid photographers, but their decision to move Los Angeles – the paparazzi capital of the world – has been perplexing.

But a deeper plot has been uncovered, and it’s not really going according to their plan. Moving to L.A is a part of the end goal, and it’s all about getting Hollywood’s attention.

Prince Harry was recently caught on a hot microphone asking Disney boss Bob Iger whether he has a job for his wife narrating a documentary, that all the pieces started to fit together.

PRINCE HARRY ‘ABSOLUTELY HATED’ LIVING IN LOS ANGELES: ‘THE TIMING WAS SO WRONG’

But OK! has exclusively learned it’s not going so great. The Royal couple has been secretly pitching themselves as movie and television producers but have not won over Tinseltown’s titans – at least not yet.

“The reason that there aren’t many details about what they are doing is because there are no details. They did meetings totally unprepared. They didn’t have a deck or presentation of sizzle reel to pitch their new projects. They are not going to be able to sell something that doesn’t exist,” a Hollywood insider told OK!

The source added that the couple can get high-level meetings with studio executives, but if they have nothing of value to show them, any project will just be driven into the ground.

“Because of who his family is, they can get meetings with the top executives, but they are basically trying to sell nothing. You can tell very little thought has gone into this. It’s as if they woke up one morning unemployed and decided ‘today we are going to be producers,” the source revealed.

ROYAL BIOGRAPHER SAYS PRINCE HARRY LOST HIS ‘ROYAL STARDUST’ SINCE MOVING TO L.A

Markle, who starred in the legal drama Suits, doesn’t want to do reality television either and is pitching herself as a serious producer with intense topics of interest.

“Networks would love to work with them on a reality show or multi-part series documenting all the secrets that go on behind the palace walls, but that isn’t something they are interested in,” sources add.

“They want to produce shows on very serious topics, Black Lives Matter and the environment and saving the planet types of show, but these are not subjects they are experts in. They want to be serious producers but have no credentials. She’s was an actress and should know better, but he basically hasn’t had a job before,” the source explained.