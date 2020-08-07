Prince Harry is not the same person he was before he moved to L.A with Meghan Markle. According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the Prince is a “shadow of his former self”, and that lost a great deal of his “royal stardust”.

Speaking to ITV’s Royal Rota, the author of the book Harry: Conversations with the Prince explained to ITV: “Harry has changed enormously since I met him. I found that he was charismatic, he had royal stardust. He was brilliant with people especially if they were physically, emotionally, or psychologically damaged, he had a mischievous charm to him.”

Host Chris Ship interjected, adding that he still has some of those qualities, to which Levin responds “Well… he has become a bit of a shadow of himself.”

Prince Harry and Markle’s troubles have deepened with the release of the book Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant. The book chronicles the pair’s exit from royal life and their subsequent move to California.

Of the book, Levin said that you can tell the couple is going through a lot of issues.

“When you read the book you realize the pile of grievances Meghan and Harry hold. This is going back a few years now, it is absolutely extraordinary. Most of these grievances are incredibly petty, but when you add them up it is like a great big sandcastle.”

She also added that Harry seems to only focus on the negative now.

“They ignore all of the wonderful things they have had, the prerogatives and chances to meet great people and do charity work they want to do. It seems to me they have focused entirely on the negative,” Levin concluded.