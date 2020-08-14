Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently purchased a new home in the luxurious Santa Barbara area for a whopping price of $14.5 million and gained a number of famous neighbors.

The gated estate outside Montecito, California, is an area where the like of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Drew Barrymore and Ariana Grande all own homes.

The DailyMail reports that the locals are seemingly excited to have the formal royals in the neighborhood.

‘I’m happy for them. Montecito is a beautiful place, ideal for raising a family,” long-time resident Judy Rossiter told the publication. “As for the ”impact” on our community, it’s just another high profile family for us and we will be respectful of their privacy.’

‘We are thrilled the couple chose Montecito to live as it kind of puts a positive cap on a tumultuous two years that featured a horrific wildfire followed by a devastating flood,” added former owner of the local newspaper the Montecito Journal.

“I think it is wonderful,” said Gwat Bhattacharjie, a Montecito resident for 43 years who lives just down the road from the couple. “It’s a great idea for them if they seek anonymity and privacy.”

Other notable neighbors include Igor and Cindy Sill, who run a vineyard in Napa, northern California, financial firm CEO William Borgers, 63, and his wife Kathy who sponsor local equine therapy charity the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center and billionaire Peter Sperling and his wife Stephanie, whose house was once own by actor Rob Lowe.

Growing Pains actress Joanna Kerns and her ex-husband, architect Marc Appleton were neighbors in the gated community with the Sussexes for a couple of weeks, but sold their $8.4 million Italian-inspired home last month.

Luxury real estate broker Jason Streatfeild, who has an office in Montecito, told DailyMail.com the former royals will fit right into the community.

‘It’s the type of neighborhood where you may not realize who your neighbor is but you really don’t care,’ he said. “It’s not unusual to run into Oprah Winfrey at the grocery store or to be sitting next to Ellen DeGeneres for lunch at the Miramar Hotel. It’s a very private and exclusive area, a place where you can escape with an ocean in front of you and the mountains behind you.”

The former Duke and Duchesses Of Sussex’s home spans over an area of 7.38 acres and has well-clipped hedges that border the property’s entry gates. There’s also a wide lane that’s carved by the Santa Barbara stone.

A large garden surrounds Their property — more like a lawn — which has lavenders, roses, and a century-old olive and Italian cypress trees. Other areas of admiration include a children’s cottage, a two-bedroom-bathroom guest house, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a tea house, among other things.

A local realtor named Frank Anthony told The Sun: “This is a semi-rural neighborhood that has everything.

“It’s a great place for children and families. “I can’t think of a greater place for them. The schools are also exceptional.”

It looks like the couple’s house has everything that they need, and the couple can have a pleasant stay there while bringing up their son Archie.

The place is an hour’s drive away from the area where Markle grew up. Her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.

“I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach, or a few avocados,” she once wrote on her blog.