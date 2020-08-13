Living your life in the public eye can be tough, but buying a new house is seemingly easy-going for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After spending the last few weeks in a house owned by friend Tyler Perry, the Royal couple recently moved into their new $14 million Montecito mansion.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE HAVE PURCHASED A NEW HOME IN SANTA BARBARA

Located in Santa Barbara, the 18,000-square-foot property sits on 5.4 acres of land and features nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and borders on properties owned by Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Property website Zillow listed the palatial residence as having a game room, gym, tennis courts, a tea house, a huge swimming pool, and a children’s play area.

Adjacent to the main house is a smaller two-bed, two-bath guest house.

It would be easy to get lost on the sprawling property, as it features several rose gardens and century-old olive trees.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS REMOVED FROM ROYAL WEBSITE

Virtually all of the houses in the Montecito neighborhood have been built for privacy, and a source revealed that Markle could finally get away from the press.

“Meghan and Harry finally feel like they are on their own, and it feels great. They bought this house without help from his family; they aren’t using it on loan from a friend as they had before. It’s truly theirs, and they can’t wait to make it a home,” the source said.

The purchase of the property is somewhat controversial as the couple still owes the Royal family $3.1million for upgrading their Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle.

The pair have agreed to pay $24,000 a month to repay the cost of refurbishing the cottage.