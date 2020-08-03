The biography Finding Freedom is scheduled for release this month, and new details now highlight Meghan’s participation in writing the book.

Several keywords and phrases in Finding Freedom appear in a speech made by Meghan, writes Matt Wilkinson. These similarities are now fueling speculations that, contrary to claims made by the couple, they did speak to the royal reporters about the detail.

The duchess had said at a UN conference last month that the unfair criticism of women is just noise”.

A source close to Harry and Meghan is quoted in the biography talking about the couple’s first meeting: “Their feelings for each other were genuine. Everything else was noise.”

The word ‘palpable’ is used in the book to describe the couple’s attraction to each other. She used the same world at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2019 where she spoke of women and servicemen longing for their families while deployed.

Another word that describes the couple’s relationship in the book is ‘connect’. The book quotes Meghan saying that Africa was one of the first things that the royal couple “connected on.” In a charity in September last year, Meghan said that she wanted to “connect” to people doing important work.

The biography claims that Prince William wanted to ensure that his brother Harry was not “blindsided” by lust after meeting Meghan. Sources used the word multiple times in January to describe the reaction of the royals to the Megxit announcement.

The biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family is written by royal reporters Carolyn Durrand and Omid Scobie and published by Harper Collins. It was announced on 4 May 2020 and is scheduled for release on 11 Aug. 2020.