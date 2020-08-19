Everyone remembers the scar Harry Potter has on his head, and it even makes for such a strong description for the fictional character loved by millions across the world. Well, Harry Potter got his scar when he was attacked by Lord Voldemort.

But there’s another scar Prince William wears, and not many know about it. The 38-year-old Prince even calls his forehead scar, the “Harry Potter scar.”

So how did the Prince manage to get the scar on his forehead? Well, it turns out that he was hit with a golf club when he was 13-years-old.

In a 2009 interview, the Prince said: “I call it [my Harry Potter scar] because it glows sometimes and some people notice it—other times they don’t notice it at all.

“I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine. We were on a putting green, and the next thing you know, there was a seven-iron, and it came out of nowhere, and it hit me in the head.”

However, the fascinating fact is that Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, also has a scar on her forehead. She got the scar after an operation when she was young.

Kate Middleton’s scar is quite hidden and is barely revealed under her hairline.

Although the reason behind Kate’s childhood scar is not quite revealed, a consultant surgeon spoke to Daily Mail, saying that it could have been a result of a minor procedure.

“I really doubt it was any serious medical condition, and I would say it is as a result of an arteriovenous malformation—a birthmark—being removed,” said the surgeon.

Even though the Duchess does not quite acknowledge her scar when she’s out in public, Prince William finds no reason to hide his scar. He has also been photographed showing the scar to kids at a hospital.