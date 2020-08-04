Prince William and Kate Middleton wished Meghan Markle a very happy 39th birthday via their social media account, Kensington Royal.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!” read the birthday wish.

A birthday cake emoji and red balloon accompanied the message, along with a picture of Markle smiling and speaking to a little girl back in November— a few days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed for their six-week holiday in Canada.

The Kensington Royal birthday wish was published after the social media accounts for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles sent out birthday wishes to the Suits actress.

“Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!” read the birthday message from The Royal Family Instagram Account.”The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018,” it added.

The birthday wishes flow in days before the release of the much-awaited biography Finding Freedom, written by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, which is said to be released August 11.

The few extracts that had been released as a sneak peek from the book have already garnered several media headlines — and rumors are soaring with suspicions that Markle could be the secret source in the biography.

The book claims that the feud between the two royal brothers started after the Duke of Cambridge told his younger brother, Prince Harry, to take enough time to consider his relationship with the American actress and to not be “blindsided by lust.”

The biography is also said to dive into Middleton and Markle’s relationship, which has apparently never quite evolved from the uncomfortable politeness from when they first met.

Philanthropist Markle is celebrating her 39th birthday with her husband and son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in her home state, California. The family relocated to the US after announcing the disposal of their royal duties in late March.

It is not yet known if Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, will be joining in on the celebration. A source claimed last month that Markle’s mother has moved into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $18 million mansion with them.

A source told Us Weekly that: “Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry, and Archie.”