Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been caught red-handed providing information to the media in an obvious attempt to control publicity about them.

OK! can exclusively reveal that the couple’s publicist provided a royal journalist with information about drones flying over their estate. The exiled Royals have also employed the services of a public relations firm to generate positive news about them.

OK! has also discovered one recent incident where the Sussexes’ publicist proactively provided information to a royal journalist for a mainstream media outlet about drones flying over their Los Angeles estate.

The reporter filed a request, based on the publicist’s leak, under Freedom of Information, with the Los Angeles Press Department.

While the LAPD responded that it could not provide any information, the Freedom of Information request from the reporter outs his source as a “rep” for Harry and Markle.

The reporter even cites their exact address in the document to the LAPD.

Later, that same reporter cited a “source” in a report for The Daily Beast for an article titled, ‘Fearful Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Report Multiple Drone Flybys to LAPD, Will Now Pay for Own Security.’

The source/publicist then went on the record to suggest the couple was dealing with “unimaginable” levels of press intrusion.

MEGHAN MARKLE SET UP HER OWN PAPARAZZI SHOTS PRIOR TO ROMANCE WITH PRINCE HARRY AND ROYAL FAME

“Most members of the Royal Family would find this unbecoming, given the tense relationship with the press for at least the last three decades,” the sources said.

Leaking information to the press, especially in documents that list the couple’s exact address, is not the way Buckingham Palace does things, experts said.

“The Palace has long had its own way of doing things—silence is often the best when it comes to dealing with the British media, especially the tabloids. However, with Meghan, it seems she has an insatiable appetite to want to respond to everything that is reported about her, or the Sussexes,” a source told OK!

AFTER DAMNING BOOK, THE QUEEN COULD STRIP HARRY OF ‘DUKE’ TITLE

Subsequently, media reports came out that “the couple has been coping with ‘unimaginable’ levels of press intrusion” stemming from the drones flying over their property.

In what seems almost unbelievable, a source revealed that just in the month of May, five such drone incidents had been reported to the LAPD. Apparently, the spy equipment made flights over the mansion on May 9th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 25th.

According to a friend, the couple can’t be 100% sure that the drones were ‘just paparazzi’.

“They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them,” the friend said.

That claim has also been brought into question, as an insider said that the publicity firm is behind all the commotion.

AFTER DAMNING BOOK, THE QUEEN COULD STRIP HARRY OF ‘DUKE’ TITLE

“Every time someone is quoted as a ‘friend’ of Harry or Meghan, post Royal life, make no mistake, that is their publicist.”

The mansion, in the ultra-luxury Beverly Ridge Estates gated community in Beverly Hills, reportedly belongs to friend and comedian Tyler Perry. The Tuscan-style villa sits on a 22-acre property and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Celebrities such as Adele, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katy Perry are all within walking distance.

But while it may seem that paparazzi are hounding the couple, it appears that this attention is exactly what Markle as a celebrity wants and craves.

THOMAS MARKLE TELLS HARRY AND MEGHAN TO PUT A SOCK IN IT

“(In the UK) their form of image control is to ignore. Yet here, we have a Hollywood actress whose instinct is to tell it all. At the same time, this will only stoke the fire of the media to want to cover them—and they’re ripe for picking in the hot spot of the paparazzi industry,” a source revealed.

The source continued: “What is going to be problematic is that while Harry and Meghan have rescinded Royal responsibilities, they can hardly expect the U.S. media to cow to their demands, requests or complaints.”