Former Washington Wizards player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, were killed in a car crash in Studio City, California early Wednesday morning.
According to reports, the 38-year-old ex-NBA player lost control of his Range Rover around 2 a.m. The vehicle then struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall before flipping. Police believe Rasual was speeding before he lost control.
The former basketball player’s wife, who appeared on American Idol in 2004, was also killed in the crash.
Rasual was good friends with Lamar Odom and even appeared on his 2011 reality show, Khloé & Lamar. During that time, Rasual was actually dating Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq.
The ex-NBA player’s death is the third good friend Lamar has lost in recent years.
In 2015, Lamar experienced serious tragedy, months before he was found unresponsive in a Nevada brothel, when his close friend Jamie Sangouthai and Bobby Heyward died within less than a week of each other.
Sending our condolences to the Butler and LaBelle family.
Rest In Peace.
Sound off in the comments below!