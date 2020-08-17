“Roberts Underground Jewelry” created a one-of-a-kind Nipsey Hussle diamond football cleat pendant, and is graciously giving all proceeds to the rapper’s foundation in honor of what would have been his 35th birthday.

Robert, a top celebrity jewelry designer, was a huge fan of the late rapper and wanted to do something that would raise awareness for his foundation.

The stunning pendant is worth $30,000 and is filled with diamonds and has the rappers ‘Crenshaw’ logo emblazoned on the cleat.

The 14kt-gold custom cleat also features the message “You Gotta Go Hard, You Gotta Believe In Yourself.”

Robert wanted his first big price piece to be something that would not only be one-of-a-kind, but something that would honor all of the good Nipsey did in his lifetime. He decided to make the pendant, and then auction it off to the highest bidder.

All of the proceeds will be going to the ‘Neighborhood Nip Foundation’ upon it’s sale at auction.

We’re told a number of rappers and several athletes are interested in purchasing this one of a kind pendant.

One of the most touching parts is that the color of paint used on the cleat is ‘Nipsey Blue.’

The late rapper was gunned down in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in March 2019.

Upon hearing about Nipsey’s death, numerous celebrities offered up their condolences, even former president Barack Obama praised the rapper for his work in his community saying: “While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets, and despair, Nipsey saw potential.”