In a new documentary series about the late actor Robin Williams, the creators aim to chronicle his last days before his suicide and explore his neurodegenerative disorder that contributed to his death.

Robin’s Wish takes a stark look at the actor and comedian’s struggle, and features interviews with William’s widow Susan Schneider Williams.

“For so many, it was difficult to understand why Robin would go. When someone takes their own life, there is always more to it. This film is that more,” Schneider Williams says in the documentary’s trailer.

Williams committed suicide on Aug. 11 2014, and during the autopsy it was discovered that he suffered from Lewy body dementia.

Dr Bruce Miller, the director of the Memory and Aging Center at University of California, explains during the trailer what it means to have the illness.

“Lewy body dementia is a devastating illness. It increases anxiety, self-doubt, causes delusions,” he said.

The last film that Williams worked on was Night At The Museum: Secret of The Tomb, directed by Shawn Levy. He added that during filming, he could tell that Williams was going through something.

“(It was) clear to all of us on that set that something was going on with Robin. I remember him saying to me, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. I’m not me anymore’,” Levy said.

Towards the end of the trailer, Schneider Williams can be heard saying that the comedian’s brain was under attack.

“Nearly every region of his brain was under attack. He experienced himself disintegrating. The thing that matters are others – that’s what life is about.”

Robin’s Wish will be made available digitally on Sept. 1.