Actress Rose McGowan has accused Sideways director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct with her when she was 15 years old.

McGowan took to Twitter to detail her encounter, insinuating that Payne exposed himself to her.

“Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15,” she wrote on her Twitter profile.

The actress also posted a picture of herself at 15 years old in another Twitter post with the caption: “I just want an acknowledgment and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15.”

Using the same picture for a follow-up post on Instagram, the actress goes into more detail about the encounter, adding that she had a sexual relationship with the director even though she was a minor at the time.

“For years, I had thought a man I had sexual relations with was a sexual experience I had. I now know I was groomed,” said wrote.

McGowan revealed that she didn’t think much of the situation at the time, but it wasn’t until the case surrounding Harvey Weinstein broke, that she realized what had happened.

“It wasn’t until three weeks after the Weinstein story broke that I re-evaluated the situation. I feel badly about throwing a bomb into someone’s life and career, but I guess that’s social conditioning. I’m more sad than angry. Sad for 15-year-old me. Sad for the adult me that still thought it was a choice I made. Grooming is real,” McGowan posted.