Actress Ruby Rose dropped a bombshell when she announced that she had enough of portraying the titular character in Batwoman – and quit after just one season.

Several injuries on set from doing her own stunts started to take its toll, and the actress says that she needed more time to recover. During filming, she herniated two discs that required surgery.

“Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery, and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea,” she said.

But it wasn’t just the injuries that made her quit — self-isolation from COVID-19 forced her to evaluate her life and what she really wants to do.

“You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both (me and the producers), it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much, and they’ve been so respectful to me,” the star said.

She added that it was time “to take a break” to recover from her injuries and she could possibly return to the role in the future.

“I’m proud of myself for working under sort of interesting circumstances, you know, with the recovery and all. I would definitely do (TV) again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return.”