Country star Sam Hunt apologized for drunk driving on November 22, just a day after he was arrested for driving under the influence. He took to Twitter to explain himself and express his regret for his actions.

The 34-year-old tweeted his apology and wrote, “Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

On Thursday, November 21, the “Kinfolk” singer was allegedly driving on the wrong side of a road in Nashville while drunk. He reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .173. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08.

According to the police report, “police were notified early Thursday morning that a driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road.” RadarOnline.com reported that the “Body Like A Back Road” crooner was booked into the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m.

When officers responded to the area, Sam’s car was swerving in and out of his lane was going in the wrong direction. Police claimed that Sam smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. Cops found two empty beer cans in the seat next to him.

Sam then failed a sobriety test and it was recorded on a dash cam. He was later released from jail at 9 a.m. on Thursday on a $2,500 bond and his court date has been set for January 17, 2020.