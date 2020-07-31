Scarlett Johansson is ready to take center stage again. Not only is the blonde beauty hoping to help the theater industry flourish when it reopens next year, but a pal claims she has her fingers crossed that she can land a leading role as well.

“Scarlett’s excited but nervous,’ notes the friend. “It’s been a long time since she’s flexed those muscles in front of a live audience.” Due to the pandemic, all Broadway shows have been canceled for the remainder of 2020, but the theater-junkie sister, Vanessa, who’s been in several productions herself can help her pack a full house once production resumes.

“Their family has theater in their blood, and Scarlett’s in a great position to sell a lot of tickets,” the friend insists. “Broadway’s going to need the support of the biggest names around and Scarlett’s committed to helping out in any way she can.” Break a leg!