trending in NEWS

Scarlett Johansson is ready to take center stage again. Not only is the blonde beauty hoping to help the theater industry flourish when it reopens next year, but a pal claims she has her fingers crossed that she can land a leading role as well.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON SHINES IN SILVER FOR ‘JOJO RABBIT’ PREMIERE AT TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

“Scarlett’s excited but nervous,’ notes the friend. “It’s been a long time since she’s flexed those muscles in front of a live audience.” Due to the pandemic, all Broadway shows have been canceled for the remainder of 2020, but the theater-junkie sister, Vanessa, who’s been in several productions herself can help her pack a full house once production resumes.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON & COLIN JOST HOLD HANDS AT AN ‘SNL’ AFTERPARTY IN NYC

“Their family has theater in their blood, and Scarlett’s in a great position to sell a lot of tickets,” the friend insists. “Broadway’s going to need the support of the biggest names around and Scarlett’s committed to helping out in any way she can.” Break a leg!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation