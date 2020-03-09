Scarlett Johansson’s sexy signature style has changed and evolved as she has. She always knows how to best show off her famous curves! From plunging necklines to seductive corset tops and thigh-high slits, it is no wonder that Scarlett is often at the top of the “Best Dressed” lists at almost every event she attends. The Avengers star isn’t afraid to try bold new looks and pulls them off with confidence and swagger, often taking on the attitude of the character she plays.

From that 2006 red Valentino dress that broke the internet to her sexy pink Versace gown (feathers and beads? Yes, please!), Scarlett knows how to take the trends and make them her own. Of course, her perfect bod certainly helps! In fact, it may come as a surprise that Scarlett doesn’t often use stylists.

“I just feel better when I wear my own clothes,” she said. “I worked with incredible stylists in the past, but I never feel like I’m wearing something I would pick out myself. It’s somebody else’s awesome version of what I look good in.”

