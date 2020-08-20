It has been revealed that the Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald filed for bankruptcy before joining her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim’s real estate group.

Her filing states that she owes her creditors an amount of $139,700.

The court papers that were obtained by The Sun revealed that the 39-year-old had first filed for bankruptcy in early Feb. 2017 and had stated that she owed her creditors $80,600.

Late in March the same year, she amended the credit amount to $139,700.

The credits in her list are significant — there’s a 2014 loan of $26,100 from ex-boyfriend Jason, credit card bills worth $57,500 from several banks, a debt from a judgment against her amounting to $50,000, among others.

Her bankruptcy filing also stated that the star was unemployed at the time. Her monthly incomes were limited to $800 in unemployment benefits and a “contribution from boyfriend” amounting to $625. However, it was unclear if the ‘boyfriend’ mentioned in the filing was her current husband Romain Bonnet or Jason.

At the time of the filing, Marry mentioned that she was still married to her ex-husband. However, she added that their separation year was 2012.

As per the filing, she had a combined monthly income amounting to $1,425, whereas her monthly expenses were $1,420 — a savings of $5.

The bankruptcy request was discharged on May 22, 2017.

It could very well be that her financial struggle is one of the reasons behind her being a “favorite” in the real estate group. However, other agents in the group believe that her favoritism comes from the fact she was in a relationship with Jason.

Going by the debate around favoritism, one of the Season 3 episodes of the reality series was even titled ‘Everybody Loves Mary.’

In the episode, the other women spoke about how Mary managed to purchase a car after she closed on one of her listings.

“Jason does feed Mary leads all the time,” said Maya Vander with Christine Quinn in agreement.

Maya continued to lament: “It’s his company he can do whatever he wants. It just sucks for us. Tough luck we didn’t date Jason.”

However, Mary had a word for all the allegations on favoritism against her.

She said: “Jason and I have been friends for probably 15 years. We dated for maybe a year of that. These girls are trying to take away all of my success and hard work, saying, ‘Oh it’s because they dated.’

“No, I bust my a** and I work for it. I think it’s extremely rude and disrespectful to try to take all of my accomplishments and hard work away from me because I’m a successful woman and they want to throw it back on, ‘Oh she’s probably sleeping with him.’ No!”