Selling real estate but also selling a lot of drama over on Selling Sunset.

Christine Quinn thinks exes Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim are still secretly in love with each other.

Before Selling Sunset began filming, Jason and Mary, who have known each other for years, briefly dated. The two have been fairly secretive about their relationship except mentioning that things didn’t work out but that they were able to remain friends.

Jason’s explanation for the breakup is unclear, and sounds messy. “[The break up is] probably more on me,” Oppenheim explained in the show. “We were good friends before but we’re much closer now.”

“The truth is my three ex-girlfriends are three of my closest friends in my life right now, Mary being my best girl-friend,” Jason told Express in May 2020.

“I’ve never done anything to disrespect anyone and neither has anyone done anything to disrespect me, so at the end of the day when it didn’t work out it wasn’t because anybody cheated… it just came to the point where the relationship wasn’t going to go any further and we just broke up.”

On the show we see Mary goes on to marry the deliciously handsome Romain Bonnet. Although there is a decade age difference between the two, the couple appear to be making their relationship work.

In August 2020 Mary told Life & Style that their relationship was as happy as ever. “Seems like just yesterday I was walking down the aisle towards Romain on the Doheny property.”

Married life has been so busy! We’re working non-stop. Even while the rest of the world is in quarantine, it seems like we can’t catch a break! Romain is out the door at 6:30 am each morning for work.”

Mary appears truly happy, but her frenemy Quinn thinks something else might be brewing beneath the surface.

Quinn dropped a bombshell on the Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast when talking about Jason and Mary’s relationship, saying the exes “have this really strong relationship and connection,” and “have a very different bond that they’ve always had.”

Not one to miss an opportunity to stir the pot Quinn dropped this shocker saying “I think that they’re both in love with each other” and trying to make it slightly less OMG she added, “in a platonic way.”

Will the exes find love again? We’ll have to keep watching to see how the season unfolds on Selling Sunset.