Shania Twain: From Penniless Child To Country Music Superstar

Shania Twain may now be known as the best-selling female artist in country music history, but as a child, she was part of a penniless family that barely had enough means to feed her and her siblings!

The “You’re Still The One” often day dreamed about leading a rich life – eventually, she got it, but it came at a cost.

REELZ’s newest docuseries, The Price of Fame: Shania Twain, music journalist Mark Ebner digs into the mysterious life of the great singer, and the life experiences that led to her fame.

When Twain, 52, was young, her parents could barely afford fruit or meat that they didn’t hunt themselves, so she and her siblings suffered from both malnutrition and embarrassment. They had to face bullies in school and later, learn to raise themselves following their parents’ tragic car accident deaths.

“You know, I think that her flashiness today, is a result of being that little torn kid with the sack lunches and beat-up clothes… walking through the dirt to school,” Ebner says in the clip.

The Price of Fame: Shania Twain airs Sunday, February 18 at 9 ET / PT on REELZ.