Fans of Simon Cowell have been praying for his steady recovery after the former American Idol judge broke his back while riding an electric bike in Malibu, California with his family last week. After a week of rest, Cowell is reportedly out of the hospital and ready to get back to work recording America’s Got Talent.

Cowell underwent a six-hour-long surgery where a metal rod was inserted into his spine. The 60-year-old hoped to speed up the process of his recovery by having his hospital bed surrounded by healing crystals.

Cowell was gifted healing crystals by his close friends and is hoping that the medicine will help him recover completely.

“Two of his friends had searched out and delivered some powerful healing energy crystals which he has with him,” a source told The Sun.

“Most people wouldn’t put Simon down as having crystals but he and Lauren have them around their home,” the source said referencing Cowell’s girlfriend, 43-year-old Lauren Silverman.

The source added that Cowell is in good spirits and is “well on the mend.”

While The X-Factor creator is in recovery, he decided to say goodbye to his plant-based diet and hello to meat and white chocolate to help him recover quicker.

Before his hospital trip, Cowell was said to have lost 56 pounds from his vegetarian diet. Before beginning his vegetarian diet, the celeb judge was said to be binge eating sausage rolls, jam tarts, and hamburgers.

A source exclusively told Mirror Online: “Lauren has been to the hospital to drop a few things off once each day. She has been making his favorite Italian bean soup and also cottage pie with turkey, which he loves.”

“His diet is incredibly healthy but there’s nothing better than traditional English comfort foods and treats when you’re on the mend.”

A source told MailOnline: “Simon has even been working yesterday and also today he’s been on emails on his iPad since early morning.”

“Simon has been up walking and moving around again faster than doctors had predicted, although his friends are reminding him it’s important to heal before rushing back to work,” said the source.

“He’s in good spirits and knows he had a lucky escape and that this could have been worse.”

The America’s Got Talent creator is recovering quite quickly and already started working from his bed. Despite his fracture, he had been released from the hospital, barely a week after the incident.

The British music mogul’s representative, Ann-Marie Thomson, confirmed his release on Sunday, August 16, to USA Today.

Cowell was reportedly surprised by the power the electric bike offered and immediately knew that “he was in trouble.”

He tweeted Sunday night, August 9, after the accident: “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

“I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.