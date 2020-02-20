Steven Spielberg‘s adopted daughter Mikaela Spielberg made headlines on Wednesday, February 19 after revealing that she had started a career as a porn star. Despite growing up with famous parents, not much is publicly known about Mikaela. OKMagazine.com has done some digging and uncovered some interesting tidbits about the budding adult film actress.

Mikaela, now 23, was born on February 28, 1996. She was adopted by the director and wife Kate Capshaw at birth and became part of their blended family, which includes sons Max, 34, Theo, 31, and Sawyer, 27, and daughters Sasha, 29, Destry, 23, and Jessica, 43.

Mikaela announced her foray into the adult industry on social media in early February 2020. She decided to get into producing solo porn movies after being sick of working traditional jobs. “I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body. And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” she told The Sun in a new interview.

She hopes that her porn career can lead her to financial freedom from her parents and others. “My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I’m not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there’s nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself. I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter — not that there’s anything wrong with that — it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me. This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice. This is a positive, empowering choice, I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual,” she explained during the interview.

Mikaela used to be insecure about her large chest, but she now realizes that her cleavage is what gets her the most attention from fans and viewers of her X-rated videos. “Honestly I have hated my chest for so long but I’ve finally learned to embrace it. That was one of the things when I uploaded these first couple of videos, I realized, ‘This is the moneymaker’ — my large chest. And it was actually really nice and refreshing to have people saying cool things, because people can often say really upsetting things about a black woman’s body sometimes,” she admitted to The Sun.

Mikaela goes by the stage name Sugar Star. She divulged that her audience is “mainly older white men,” and that she decided to temporarily take down the clips she has posted to PornHub and other sites while she waits for approval on her sex worker license application.

She has struggled with her mental health since her early teens, and her problems only got worse when she was sent away to a reform school. “I came out of there worse than I was going in — with more anxiety and more attachment issues, more depression and more hatred from my body. I actually developed an eating disorder while I was living there. It’s not my parents’ fault. They couldn’t have known,” she insisted.

Mikaela’s very close with her Oscar winner dad. “He always loved that I was super unique and he’s literally like an angel. He’s always loved that I know exactly what I want. And you know, we’ve had our conflicts, but he always has loved the way my brain functions and he really nurtured that for me,” she gushed during the sit-down.

