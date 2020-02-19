Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw‘s adopted daughter Mikaela is working as a porn star and recently broke the news to her famous parents. Mikaela went into detail about how she decided on the unconventional career path in a new interview, and explained that her mother and father had a surprising reaction to the revelation.

Mikaela, 23, was adopted at birth by the Oscar winner and the actress in 1996. She divulged that they were supportive after she recently informed them about her sex work over a FaceTime call.

“My safety has always been a number one priority for them. I’m doing this, not out of an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful about it, I’m doing this because I want to honor my body in a way that’s lucrative. I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised are really self-assured, young lady,'” she told The Sun, adding that they were “intrigued” but “not upset.”

Mikaela also has aspirations to become a stripper, and making money off her body has given her newfound confidence after being sexually abused by “predators” as a child. She noted that the sexual abuse she suffered in her adolescence wasn’t at the hands of anyone in her family or their inner circle, but it contributed to her mental health struggles with anxiety, depression, anorexia, borderline personality disorder, and alcoholism.

“I was really out of control from about the age of 11 years old, even to up to two years ago. So that out of control-ness only stopped pretty recently. When I was 21, I used to drink every day and that went on for like two years until I almost died a couple of times,” she confessed.

Now living in Tennessee and engaged to fiancé Chuck Pankow, 47, Mikaela produces solo erotic videos for sites like PornHub. She draws the line at having sex with other people on camera out of respect for her relationship, but says Chuck has come around to the idea of her being in the porn industry.

“It took him a long time to come around to it because obviously in the South there’s so much shame around that still. We still have this idea of what women can and cannot be — this is such a de-legitimized form of work. Even though it’s legal to be an adult actor and make and write erotica privately, you you can’t do it publicly without a license in Tennessee. Chuck’s been super supportive, but it took him a while to get to that spot because he wasn’t sure how his social group would react to it. And thus far, it hasn’t been the best, but that was expected because of the environment we live in right now,” she said.

