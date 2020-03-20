From her buzzed hair, tattoos and drop-dead curves, Amber Rose loves living large and makes no apologies for her eclectic dating life. The model has been spotted with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa and her current man, Def Jam Records exec Alexander Edwards. Fans love that Amber has confidence and isn’t afraid to call out the double standards when it comes to her dating life.

“Men go out and get some all the time, without anyone making a fuss about it. It’s not our problem there’s a double standard in our culture,” Amber writes in her book, How to Be a Bad Bitch.

We have rounded up Amber’s high-profile dating timeline … and she definitely has a type. Let’s just say that if you are an athlete or a musician, you will probably catch her eye. Also, the more tattoos the better! From rapper 21 Savage to Machine Gun Kelly to athletes James Harden and French Montana, Amber loves men who are interesting and dedicated to their craft. She also doesn’t just draw the line at men, as the model was rumored to be linked to a woman as well.

Amber is currently settled down with Edwards, with the couple recently welcoming a boy named Slash Electric. This could be the final step in her dating timeline … or maybe not.

In the meantime, let’s dive into Amber’s star-studded dating history!