Photo credit: Shutterstock

Amber and AE met in 2015 and were friends for years before they began dating . The model explained how AE taught her to love again after a string of bad relationships . "We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me. He also came into my life at a time where I've had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I've endured over the years from my previous relationships," she gushed on social media.