Swifties are at it again — and this time, it’s Taylor Swift‘s ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal who’s under their ax.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a post to celebrate The Inspire Project’s Project Human series. He shared a black-and-white photo of himself as a young boy wearing spectacles.

“I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart,” the handsome hunk captioned the post.

“Since 1932, @neweyes_ has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall. Project Human is designed to spark conversations focusing on unity and equality. It’s an opportunity for students to interact with public figures and do what they do best: Keep ’em on their toes!'” he added.

While all of this was quite sweet, Swift’s fans were quick to get back to him.

Thousands of people commented, “You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed,” referring to a lyric about him from Swift’s song ‘All Too Well.’

One of the followers even pointed out that it was a “mistake” to post a picture like this, thinking that he could get away with it.

“I’ll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one,” commented singer and actress Rachel Zegler.

The pop star, 30, released the tune in 2012 as a part of her album titled Red. It was also reported that the Grammy winner wrote this tune about her three-month-long romance with Gyllenhaal.

It has been some time since the relationship between Swift and Gyllenhaal ended, and the singer has now moved on. Gyllenhaal, on the other hand, hasn’t opened up about his relationship with her. However, he did respond to a question on Facebook Live on whether he thought his ex would write a country song on him, referring to how Swift shifted from country to pop music.

“She sort of moved into pop now,” he had replied.

After a string of broken relationships, which gave her inspiration for her hit songs, Swift has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn since 2017.