Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise ogled over his Eyes Wide Shut co-star Julienne Davis, the actress has claimed.

In 1998, Davis — now 43 — auditioned as an extra in Stanley Kubrick’s erotic mystery psychological drama film, but instead landed the pivotal role of Mandy Curran in the film. Eva Herzigova refused the role because there were too many nude scenes, and Director Kubrick didn’t want to modify them.

“At one point, Sydney [Pollack] and Tom were standing there and I’m as I am [nude] and Tom looks down and then looks at Sydney and he goes, ‘I love my job!’” Davis said in an interview with Jim Breslo on his Hidden Truth Show.

Talking about what it is like to work with Cruise, a three-time Golden Globe winner, she said his commitment was unlike anything she had seen before.

She said: “I found him to still give 100% even if the camera was not on him so my performance would look good. He was 100% professional, absolutely committed and earnest and he was friendly to everybody.

“He is a goody two-shoes, All American who doesn’t really have an edge about him. We got along great.”