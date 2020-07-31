Top model Tyra Banks has been announced as the new host for Dancing With The Stars. She is also stepping up to be the show’s executive producer which gives her the power to settle some old scores.

Days after it was announced that Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews would be leaving DWTS, Banks’ appointment makes her the show’s first solo Black female host.

“Tyra has made it clear that she wants to only have ‘real’ stars on the show. She doesn’t want ‘old washed up celebrities’ that no-one knows. She wants young, cool, hip stars hitting her ballroom dance floor,” sources told OK!

According to the source, Banks has already placed former co-host Chrissy Teigen on the extensive list of people who will be absolutely banned from the show.

“Tyra also has a list of people that she has banned, including the co-host from her failed talk show Chrissy Teigen. There is no love lost between Chrissy and Tyra. That relationship was dead before they began filming the disastrous daytime show FABLife.”

This all stems from a BBQ that Teigen hosted where she didn’t invite Banks.

“Chrissy had a BBQ in her back yard to welcome all the new crew and cast, but didn’t invite Tyra, because she didn’t think Tyra would want to attend. When Tyra found out, she was livid and called Chrissy out, in public, leaving Chrissy in tears. The funny part is, Chrissy is now a big star and would never want to appear on Dancing With The Stars,” the source said.

Other celebrities on Banks’ banned list include America’s Got Talent host Simon Cowell and America’s Next Top Model co-host Jay Manuel.

Jordan Fisher, who won season 25 of DWTS, said that Banks’ appointment as the show’s new host was a bit of an “odd” decision.

“It’s odd. Tyra is very talented, and ABC, I would say, most of the time knows what they’re doing. It’s really just a matter of seeing it actually happen. She’s an EP on the show as well … I don’t know what that’s gonna look like or sound like or feel like, or anything along those lines. So, we’ll see. We’ll see when the show comes back up,” Fisher told People.