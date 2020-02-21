trending in NEWS
- Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Shares Adorable Vacation Pics With Their Son
- Is Gigi Hadid Quitting Modeling To Start A Family?
- Jennifer Defends Teresa After She's Exposed For Instigating Hair Pulling Incident
- Lauren London Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Diddy – ‘I’m A Woman In Grief’
- Khloe Kardashian Shares Glimpse Of Her & Daughter True's 'Morning Routine'
Chrissy Teigen confessed that she didn’t think daughter Luna loved her as much as she did John Legend when she was a baby in a new interview. The model recalled being “bummed out” over thinking that their little girl preferred her father, but now that she’s had her son Miles she views her children’s rejections of affection in a different light.
View this post on Instagram
I have found my happy place here in jackson hole. I feel like a new person. Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows. Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so fucking much ❤️🙏🏼 I mean life is cool in LA and all but this...this is heaven on earth.
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
View this post on Instagram
celebrating the love that is @meghan.mackenzie and @lukecdillon!!
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!