I have found my happy place here in jackson hole. I feel like a new person. Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows. Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so fucking much ❤️🙏🏼 I mean life is cool in LA and all but this...this is heaven on earth.