Chrissy Teigen confessed that she didn’t think daughter Luna loved her as much as she did John Legend when she was a baby in a new interview. The model recalled being “bummed out” over thinking that their little girl preferred her father, but now that she’s had her son Miles she views her children’s rejections of affection in a different light.

