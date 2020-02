John explained how becoming parents had strengthened his and Chrissy's bond back in November 2019. “[Parenthood] deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid," he told People , referencing their need to undergo IVF. "Then Chrissy’s going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship.”