So, what would it be like to step into Victoria Beckaham‘s shoes? Well, people can soon find out as her Spice Girl boots are up for sale for around $7,400 on eBay. But an interesting question is: how did those boots end up there?

In November 2013, Victoria and husband David Beckham donated designer shoes and clothes to a Red Cross charity shop located in West London. They planned to help raise money for the Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the Philippines and other parts of East Asia, killing over 6,300 people and led to an estimated damage of $2.98 billion.

Then, fans were able to purchase these shoes and clothes at a discounted price. The boot was a dazzling blue with ‘VICTORIA’ written on it — a pair that surely stood out.

And now, it appears that the person who purchased the boots is eager to sell them at a profit. However, they are also offering 10 percent of the final sale price to the British Red Cross.

The listing reads: “The boots have been specially made and worn by Victoria Beckham in her hey days with Spice Girls. Victoria donated them to Red Cross charity in London in 2013. This is [a] one-off item. If you have any questions or need more pictures please email as all sales are final and no refund offed. 10% of the sale will be donated back to Red Cross charity.”

That said, a Spice Girl reunion might be on the cards, sans Victoria.

The girl group may mark their 25th anniversary by remaking the 1996 ‘Wannabe’ video. The original music video has over 481 million views on YouTube.

Mel C, 46, Emma Bunton, 44, Geri Halliwell, 47, and Mel B, 45 took part in the 2019 reunion, while Beckham, 46, decided to opt-out. They hoped to celebrate their 25th anniversary with another live reunion. For now, COVID-19 has put their plans on hold.

Clearly, fans of the girl group ~really, really~ want a reunion — and one of them might even have Posh’s boots on!