We TV has announced that it is postponing the premiere of Tamar Braxton’s upcoming reality show after her apparent suicide attempt earlier this month.

The network has stated that Braxton’s “current situation” necessitated it pushing the launch of the new series Get Ya Life! from July 30 to Sept. 10.

We TV added that their primary concern is the recovery of Braxton and her well-being.

“At this moment we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time,” the network said.

Per reports, Braxton, the sister of chart-topping singer Toni Braxton, was rushed to a hospital on July 16. Her boyfriend David Adefeso had called 911 from their Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Los Angeles. Upon the arrival of the response team, the singer and TV personality was found in an unconscious state inside her room, after which she was hospitalized.

Now, she’s reported to be ‘alert and responsive’ and has been transferred to another hospital to receive ‘specialized mental health treatment’.

Tamar is expected to stay at the hospital until the authorities figure out the kind of treatment she needs. Her situation was said to have improved.

Her boyfriend, during his 911 call, had said that Tamar had mixed pills with alcohol as she had been in bouts with We TV over how the channel had chosen to portray her in the pilot episode.

Braxton’s YouTube show called Coupled & Quarantined ad was scheduled to run Thursday night of last week.

Following the incident, a message read: ‘Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid).

‘We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better.

‘So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.’