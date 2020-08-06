FBI agents raided YouTube star Jake Paul’s Calabasas home early Wednesday morning.

The controversial YouTube personality was not home at the time of the raid, reported his attorney.

According to aerial footage captured by ABC7, multiple firearms were seized in connection to a riot at an Arizona shopping mall.

“The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,” the bureau said in a statement, adding that a search warrant was also executed for the same case Wednesday in Las Vegas.

In early June, charges were filed against Paul following a riot at the mall outside of Phoenix. Paul had said he was there as a part of the protest following the death of George Floyd.

The Scottsdale Police Department said Paul was identified as a participant in the riot at the location and was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

23-year-old Paul denied any wrongdoing and stated he wanted to “share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through.”

On Wednesday, the misdemeanor charges were dropped against Paul to make way for a federal investigation, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

“It has been decided that in the cases charging Jake Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon, it is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed,” police said referencing Paul and two other men who were also charged in connection with the riot.

“Scottsdale retains the option to refile charges depending on the outcome of the federal investigation.”

Paul had recently come under fire for hosting a wild party at his home in Calabasas, sparking outrage due to the lack of masks and social distancing by the partygoers.

Mayor Alicia Weintraub angrily spoke out against Paul for having a large gathering despite the rising cases of the coronavirus in California.

“I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community,” the mayor told ABC News.

Weintraub added, “we’re trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite.”