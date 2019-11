Photo credit: TLC

“It was definitely a hard thing and I think it was such a betrayal for a spouse to go through what we’re rocking through. It was hard to realize that it was such a public thing and not only was it betrayal against me but it was betrayal against those who call themselves a Christian,” Anna, 31, told producers on Counting On in December 2015. “Here we are a Christian couple. Everyone was able to see us get married and vow to God that we would be loyal to each other and that loyalty was broken.”