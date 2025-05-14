'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Engaged to Brian Lovvorn After 5 Months of Dating: 'He Promised Me 55 Years'
1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton is officially engaged!
Slaton was proposed to by Brian Lovvorn, whom she’s been dating for just five months. The couple met while in a mosh pit at a concert and followed up their meet-cute with street tacos.
Amy Slaton Gets Engaged in Haunted House
Her engagement was captured during the Tuesday, May 13, episode of 1000-Lb Sisters on TLC. As the couple and her sisters Tammy Slaton and Misty Slaton Wentworth took a walk through Henderson Haunts’ haunted house in Kentucky, Brian got down on one knee.
“Amy, I know we both said we’d never do this again,” he said in a matching skeleton T-shirt. “But my love for you is insane. Will you marry me?”
Though Amy’s sisters looked on in shock at the new couple, she instantly replied, “You know I will.”
Brian Lovvorn Proposes With Gothic-Style Ring
The reality star’s ring was unique, featuring a silver band and two skull fingers that formed the shape of a heart.
Despite her former relationships and marriage to Michael Halterman, Amy admitted Brian's proposal was much more romantic than the rest.
“I ain’t gonna lie,” she stated. “This is my best proposal yet.” Brian leaned into her excitement and told her, “I hoped it would be, and this should be your last proposal, dear.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Amy Slaton Confident She Is Making the Right Choice
In a new interview published on the day her engagement aired, Amy expressed how she knows she’s making the right choice in rushing down the aisle with Brian.
“I’ll be able to call him my husband and get to spend the rest of my life with him,” she told the news outlet. “Our engagement life may be short, but our marriage will last an eternity! He promised me 55 years; he’ll be 106 when he dies!”
Though the official proposal was highlighted during a recent episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy revealed her fiancé popped the question just weeks into their relationship.
Brian Lovvorn Proposed Two Weeks Into Relationship
“Originally, he slipped a green apple Ring Pop on my finger while I was asleep, about two weeks into our relationship,” Amy elaborated. “I was shocked at first, and I said yes, but only if the real proposal was in a haunted house on Halloween.”
As for what their wedding will look like, the reality star said she and Brian want a “small, quaint” ceremony and have “always wanted to get married on Halloween,” so it’s likely they’ll say ‘I do’ by this October.