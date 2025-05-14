'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Engaged to Brian Lovvorn After 5 Months of Dating: 'He Promised Me 55 Years'

The couple dated for five months before their engagement.

Slaton was proposed to by Brian Lovvorn , whom she’s been dating for just five months . The couple met while in a mosh pit at a concert and followed up their meet-cute with street tacos.

Her engagement was captured during the Tuesday, May 13, episode of 1000-Lb Sisters on TLC. As the couple and her sisters Tammy Slaton and Misty Slaton Wentworth took a walk through Henderson Haunts’ haunted house in Kentucky, Brian got down on one knee.

“Amy, I know we both said we’d never do this again,” he said in a matching skeleton T-shirt. “But my love for you is insane. Will you marry me?”

Though Amy’s sisters looked on in shock at the new couple, she instantly replied, “You know I will.”