'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Finalizes Her Divorce From Michael Halterman After Dropping Domestic Violence Charges

amy slaton pp
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram
By:

Oct. 27 2023, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton is 1,000 percent divorced!

The mother-of-two — who shares sons Gage and Glenn with ex-husband Michael Halterman — finalized her divorce on September 6, 2023, roughly six months after the initial filing.

lb sisters amy slaton finalizes divorce michael halterman
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy shares sons Gage and Glenn with Michael Halterman.

"Marital settlement agreement is approved and incorporated by reference as if set forth verbatim and the parties are ordered to obey the terms thereof," a court memo obtained by a news outlet read.

The exes agreed to split custody of their two children.

As OK! previously reported, Amy and Michael broke up in late February after the 40-year-old allegedly "became violent" and began "throwing things" in their Kentucky home during an argument.

lb sisters amy slaton finalizes divorce michael halterman
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy and Michael called it quits in February, less than one year after Glenn was born.

Amy called 911 during the incident and an officer arrived at their home that day. According to the police report, the dispute came about because Amy wanted to end their relationship, but Michael didn't agree.

The boys were in their home at the time of the fight, but the report clarified that neither parents were under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

lb sisters amy slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy filed for an emergency protective order after Michael allegedly 'became violent' during a fight, but she later dropped her domestic violence charges.

The 35-year-old filed an emergency protective order against her ex on Tuesday, February 28, several days after her initial 911 call.

A March 8 amendment of the order stated that Michael could have visitation with his kids as long as he was "supervised by mother and sister." However, it specified he was not allowed to physically discipline them.

Amy later dropped the domestic violence charges during an early May court appearance and the pair decided to settle their divorce privately.

amy slatton ig
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

A source claimed Amy felt Michael was 'lazy' when it came to raising their children.

As for what led to their breakup, a source explained they'd been "having trouble since last year" because Amy felt Michael had been "lazy" and "jealous of her attention toward the kids."

"No one in the family likes Michael," another source spilled at the time, confirming that their harsh feelings were because he doesn't help her enough with their children and he doesn't like "the attention Amy gives to the boys."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, the TLC star already moved on from her former relationship. She is currently believed to be living with her boyfriend, Tony Rodgers.

"It’s official and they have been dating for at least 3 months. She's been keeping him on the down low, but he's been living with her in Kentucky," an insider explained at the time. "From what I know, the kids live with them."

The Sun confirmed that Michael and Amy are officially divorced.

