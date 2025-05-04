or
REALITY TV

Are Amy Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn Still Together? Inside the '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star’s New Romance

Photo of Amy Slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

After a rocky year and a new relationship, '1000-Lb. Sisters' star Amy Slaton has fans wondering if she's still with boyfriend Brian Lovvorn.

May 4 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Is he The One? After her tumultuous split from Michael Halterman, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is back in the love game — this time with new beau Brian Scott Lovvorn. So, are Amy and Brian still together following the dramatic events of Season 7?

Shining a spotlight on her new flame, Slaton has introduced viewers to Lovvorn, a 50-year-old journalist who’s 13 years her senior. While their connection is heating up, details about his work remain under wraps, leaving fans yearning for more.

Photo of Amy Slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Brian Lovvorn made his debut as Amy Slaton's new love interest.

In a twist that no one saw coming, Amy found herself in hot water during a family outing to Tennessee Safari Park on September 2, 2024. Amid the fun with her kids, Glenn and Gage, she was arrested on shocking charges including drug possession and child endangerment after a bizarre incident where she was bitten by a camel.

"Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle," the police department stated. Authorities seized what they believed to be mushrooms and marijuana from her car.

Photo of Amy Slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy Slaton entered a plea deal in 2024.

After being rolled out on a stretcher and booked into the Crockett County Jail, the fallout continued. Although Amy faced serious allegations, she was released the next day after her brother, Chris Combs, posted her $10,000 bond.

In December 2024, Amy entered a plea deal at the Crockett County courthouse, admitting to simple possession and avoiding jail time. However, she was slapped with an 11-month 29-day sentence (time served) and a $500 fine. Luckily for her, all child endangerment charges were dismissed.

Photo of Amy Slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy Slaton and Brian Lovvorn bonded over music and horror movies.

As the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 7 saga unfolded, fans witnessed the blossoming romance between Amy and Brian.

Their chemistry has ignited quickly, leading to the couple's decision to get matching tattoos on their second date.

"Me and Brian, our love is scary," Amy confessed about their fast-paced fling. "It just makes sense. I finally find a man that truly loves me for me."

Photo of Amy Slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy Slaton described Brian Lovvorn as someone who 'truly loves me for me.'

As for their future? Amy has hinted at the potential for more children with Brian, saying she’s even considering getting her tubes untied. “I really think he could be The One, one day,” she concluded.

On April 17, the TLC star took to Instagram to give fans a peek into their relationship, posting a sweet video compilation with the caption, "Spring love in the air Brian Lovvorn thank you @nick.knock.lets.bop for taking the picture bestie!!"

