Are Amy Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn Still Together? Inside the '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star’s New Romance
Is he The One? After her tumultuous split from Michael Halterman, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is back in the love game — this time with new beau Brian Scott Lovvorn. So, are Amy and Brian still together following the dramatic events of Season 7?
Shining a spotlight on her new flame, Slaton has introduced viewers to Lovvorn, a 50-year-old journalist who’s 13 years her senior. While their connection is heating up, details about his work remain under wraps, leaving fans yearning for more.
In a twist that no one saw coming, Amy found herself in hot water during a family outing to Tennessee Safari Park on September 2, 2024. Amid the fun with her kids, Glenn and Gage, she was arrested on shocking charges including drug possession and child endangerment after a bizarre incident where she was bitten by a camel.
"Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle," the police department stated. Authorities seized what they believed to be mushrooms and marijuana from her car.
After being rolled out on a stretcher and booked into the Crockett County Jail, the fallout continued. Although Amy faced serious allegations, she was released the next day after her brother, Chris Combs, posted her $10,000 bond.
In December 2024, Amy entered a plea deal at the Crockett County courthouse, admitting to simple possession and avoiding jail time. However, she was slapped with an 11-month 29-day sentence (time served) and a $500 fine. Luckily for her, all child endangerment charges were dismissed.
- '1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Michael Halterman Makes First Statement Since Split From Estranged Wife Amy Slaton
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Husband Officially Files For Divorce Just Months After Welcoming Newborn Son
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Drops Hint About Custody Agreement With Estranged Husband Michael Halterman
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 7 saga unfolded, fans witnessed the blossoming romance between Amy and Brian.
Their chemistry has ignited quickly, leading to the couple's decision to get matching tattoos on their second date.
"Me and Brian, our love is scary," Amy confessed about their fast-paced fling. "It just makes sense. I finally find a man that truly loves me for me."
As for their future? Amy has hinted at the potential for more children with Brian, saying she’s even considering getting her tubes untied. “I really think he could be The One, one day,” she concluded.
On April 17, the TLC star took to Instagram to give fans a peek into their relationship, posting a sweet video compilation with the caption, "Spring love in the air Brian Lovvorn thank you @nick.knock.lets.bop for taking the picture bestie!!"