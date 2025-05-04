Are Amy Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn Still Together? Inside the '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star’s New Romance

Is he The One? After her tumultuous split from Michael Halterman, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is back in the love game — this time with new beau Brian Scott Lovvorn. So, are Amy and Brian still together following the dramatic events of Season 7?

Shining a spotlight on her new flame, Slaton has introduced viewers to Lovvorn, a 50-year-old journalist who’s 13 years her senior. While their connection is heating up, details about his work remain under wraps, leaving fans yearning for more.