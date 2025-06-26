1,000-lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Reveals She's Engaged to Andrea Dalton
1,000-lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is off the market!
During the June 24 episode of the "A Creative Chaos" podcast, the starlet, who is dating a woman, revealed she's engaged to Andrea Dalton.
“Me and my fiancée,” she said. “We just kind of chill at home.”
Host Hunter Ezell followed up, asking, “Hold on, fiancée?”
Slaton then showed off her diamond ring to the cameras as she revealed she's been with Dalton for three years.
“I have been seeing someone for the past couple months and it's going pretty well," Tammy previously said in a confessional on the series. “The person I'm dating is a woman.”
At the time, she admitted she kept things hush hush because of her sister Amy Slaton.
“So I haven't told my family because my family's gonna have something to say about it," she continued in the confessional. “I think my family probably has more opinions than the world has a--holes because they be farting so much. I don't know how my family's gonna react when I tell them I'm seeing a woman.”
“I think I want to approach this relationship different than I have in the past, so I haven't told my family because my family’s gonna have something to say about it,” she said as her brood seemed supportive.
“If she makes you happy ... that's all we want for each other is just to be happy. That’s all,” Amanda Halterman said on the show. “But I don't want none of us to stop looking for it. Don't just settle. Don't stop until you find exactly what you're looking for.”
Tammy's other older sister, Misty Wentworth, said, "It don't matter to me."
"If Andrea genuinely cares for Tammy and makes her happy, then I'll be happy with her," Tammy's mother added.
Tammy shared on the show that she met Andrea on a dating app.
"I had just got on there," Andrea explained. "I wasn't on there very long, and I saw her and she saw me and we just started talking, and it's been, like, every day since."
Tammy, who came out as pansexual in February 2021, was previously married to Caleb Willingham up until his death in July 2023.