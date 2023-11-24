OK Magazine
'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband Caleb Willingham Died of Natural Causes: Report

lb sisters tammy slatons caleb willingham died natural causespp
Source: @queentammy86/Instagram
By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton's estranged husband Caleb Willingham tragically passed away on June 30, 2023.

Although very little information on Willingham's death has been released, a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com stated that the investigation indicated his passing was "natural" and caused by a medical issue.

lb sisters tammy slatons caleb willingham died natural causes
Source: @queentammy86/Instagram

Caleb Willingham died on June 30, 2023.

Paramedics and Gibsonburg Fire first responders arrived at the scene at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio prior to police. After Willingham lost consciousness, medical personnel attempted CPR on him, but were unable to revive him.

An autopsy report detailing his official cause of death has not been publicly released.

lb sisters tammy slatons caleb willingham died natural causes
Source: TLC

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton were separated at the time.

"The death was then turned over to the Sandusky County Coroner's office due to the EMS Captain being unable to make contact with the patient's personal physician," the police paperwork read, noting there was no evidence of foul play or criminal activity.

"This death investigation is concluded by this department," the report said.

lb sisters tammy slatons caleb willingham died natural causes
Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham first met while they were both inpatients at a rehabilitation center.

MORE ON:
Tammy Slaton

As OK! previously reported, Slaton and Willingham first met while they were both inpatients at the Ohio-based rehab for their respective weight-related health issues. The pair got engaged after only a few weeks of dating, and in November 2022, they tied the knot at the medical center surrounded by close friends and family members.

However, only a few months later, Willingham announced in a since-deleted social media post that they were separated, clarifying it wasn't his choice and Slaton made the decision to leave him.

Source: OK!

Despite being estranged, the reality star was heartbroken following the news of his death.

"I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this," she told fans in an emotional TikTok. "Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do ... I miss him like crazy."

A close pal of Slaton told and outlet, "They were best friends and were supporters of each other in the clinic, and [his death is] devastating for her."

lb sisters tammy slatons caleb willingham died natural causes
Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok

Tammy Slaton shared a slideshow to TikTok in memory of Caleb Willingham.

Earlier this week, Tammy took to social media and shared a picture of herself watching a sunset in memory of her late husband.

"The sunset was our thing we would sit outside all afternoon until the sunset in this picture is Caleb's earn [sic]," she wrote. "Even though I'm not in love with him but I will always love him and I miss him everyday, things will get better."

