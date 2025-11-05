'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Drastic Weight-Loss Transformation as She's Unrecognizable at Sister Amy's Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

Tammy Slaton turned heads at her sister Amy Slaton’s wedding with her drastic weight loss transformation. The Kentucky native, 39, looked unrecognizable in new photos of Amy's wedding published by a news outlet on October 31. In the snaps, Tammy wore a black and gray striped turtle neck sweater and black jeans as she stood next to her sister, 38, on her special day. Tammy's weight loss was on full display as she showed off a noticeably slimmer silhouette.

View this post on Instagram Source: @tlc/Instagram Tammy Slaton posed next to her sister on her wedding day.

Fans Reacted to Tammy Slaton's Drastic Appearance Change

Source: @tammyslaton/Instagram Tammy Slaton looked dramatically different in new photos on her sister Amy Slaton's wedding day.

Fans were shocked by Tammy’s drastic change in appearance and took to the comment section to share their praise. “I'm glad Tammy decided to come and she looks amazing," one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, "Tammy has lost so much weight!!!" "I didn't even recognize Tammy," a third added.

Tammy Slaton Dropped More Than 500 Pounds

Source: TLC Tammy Slaton has documented her weight loss on the series '1000-Lb. Sisters.'

Fans have watched Tammy’s incredible weight loss transformation unfold on the TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters since 2020. The YouTube personality once weighed 725 pounds at her heaviest, but by December 2023, she proudly revealed she had slimmed down to 285 pounds. "One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people. But to me it was huge," she told People at the time. "Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle and not having to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to people, is giant to me."

Tammy Slaton's Next Step Was Skin Removal Surgery

Source: @tammyslaton/Instagram Tammy Slaton explained that she wanted to get the excess skin removed.

After hitting the 500-pound weight loss milestone, Tammy explained that the next step for her was meeting with a physician to discuss the removal of her excess skin. "You’ve got head-to-toe loose skin that’s going to take several operations and several healing phases," a doctor told her during a September 2024 episode of the series.

Tammy Slaton Debuted Surgical Results

Source: @tammyslaton/Instagram Tammy Slaton underwent skin removal surgery earlier this year.