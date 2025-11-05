or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > 1000-Lb Sisters
OK LogoHEALTH

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Drastic Weight-Loss Transformation as She's Unrecognizable at Sister Amy's Wedding

Photo of Tammy Slaton
Source: TLC

'1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton looked unrecognizable as she showed off her weight loss in new photos taken while attending the wedding of her sister Amy Slaton.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tammy Slaton turned heads at her sister Amy Slaton’s wedding with her drastic weight loss transformation.

The Kentucky native, 39, looked unrecognizable in new photos of Amy's wedding published by a news outlet on October 31. In the snaps, Tammy wore a black and gray striped turtle neck sweater and black jeans as she stood next to her sister, 38, on her special day. Tammy's weight loss was on full display as she showed off a noticeably slimmer silhouette.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @tlc/Instagram

Tammy Slaton posed next to her sister on her wedding day.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Tammy Slaton's Drastic Appearance Change

Photo of Tammy Slaton looked dramatically different in new photos on her sister Amy Slaton's wedding day.
Source: @tammyslaton/Instagram

Tammy Slaton looked dramatically different in new photos on her sister Amy Slaton's wedding day.

Fans were shocked by Tammy’s drastic change in appearance and took to the comment section to share their praise.

“I'm glad Tammy decided to come and she looks amazing," one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, "Tammy has lost so much weight!!!"

"I didn't even recognize Tammy," a third added.

Article continues below advertisement

Tammy Slaton Dropped More Than 500 Pounds

Photo of Tammy Slaton has documented her weight loss on the series '1000-Lb. Sisters.'
Source: TLC

Tammy Slaton has documented her weight loss on the series '1000-Lb. Sisters.'

Fans have watched Tammy’s incredible weight loss transformation unfold on the TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters since 2020. The YouTube personality once weighed 725 pounds at her heaviest, but by December 2023, she proudly revealed she had slimmed down to 285 pounds.

"One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people. But to me it was huge," she told People at the time. "Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle and not having to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to people, is giant to me."

MORE ON:
1000-Lb Sisters

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tammy Slaton's Next Step Was Skin Removal Surgery

Photo of Tammy Slaton explained that she wanted to get the excess skin removed.
Source: @tammyslaton/Instagram

Tammy Slaton explained that she wanted to get the excess skin removed.

After hitting the 500-pound weight loss milestone, Tammy explained that the next step for her was meeting with a physician to discuss the removal of her excess skin.

"You’ve got head-to-toe loose skin that’s going to take several operations and several healing phases," a doctor told her during a September 2024 episode of the series.

Tammy Slaton Debuted Surgical Results

Photo of Tammy Slaton underwent skin removal surgery earlier this year.
Source: @tammyslaton/Instagram

Tammy Slaton underwent skin removal surgery earlier this year.

At the time, Tammy feared she wouldn’t be approved for skin removal surgery, but she ultimately got the green light earlier this year. Amy’s wedding marked one of her first major appearances since the procedure.

"I was just overwhelmed with excitement," she told People about being approved for the surgery. "I worked really hard for this, and now it’s here. I’m pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.