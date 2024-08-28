'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Admits She 'Lost' Herself Amid 500-Pound Weight-Loss Journey
Tammy Slaton has been working hard to achieve her health goals — but it hasn't always been all sunshine and roses.
The 1000-Lb Sisters star took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, to reveal details on the emotional rollercoaster she's been on over the past few years and why she takes so many selfies.
"I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, not because I look good — well, I do a little bit — but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like," she told fans in the video. "And I reflect, dude, I was huge! I lost 500 pounds. I would not be able to sit in this chair."
However, the reality television personality confessed, at one point, she was "so focused on losing weight that I lost myself."
"[I] lost who I was and I turned to alcohol instead of food. At the same time, I was still eating," she continued. "So I was doing both. Damage in two different ways."
"It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back, but then what was this all for?" Slaton added. "Waste of time, waste of money, wasted effort."
Over the past year, Slaton has been focused on positivity and being who she truly is on social media as she helps inspire others who are on their own paths to weight loss.
In the caption of the video, she penned, "My life has been a rollercoaster, and I’m proud to share that I’ve lost over 500 pounds. Some of you might know me from 1000lb Sisters, but here on my page, it’s all about love, positivity, and celebrating every step of the journey."
Fans flooded the comments section with words of love and support for Slaton as she continues to reach new fitness goals.
One user said, "This is the healed Tammy that I’ve been rooting for!!! So happy to hear how encouraging you are and now can see the light at the end of that long tunnel. You go girl!"
A second person chimed in, "We are so proud of you Tammy ❤️ You are a real queen 👸🏻," and a third gushed, "So happy for your new life!! You are a strong woman. You inspire a lot of people in this world! Glad you are telling your story !!👏❤️"
TLC's 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5 ended in February 2024. The new season is expected to premiere later this year.