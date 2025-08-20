Tammy Slaton Debuts New Teeth After 500-Pound Weight Loss Transformation: 'I'm Still Getting More Done'
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed she got new teeth after she lost 500 pounds and underwent skin removal surgery. On August 19, the famous reality starlet appeared on the “Creative Chaos” podcast to debut her new veneers.
Tammy Slaton's New Teeth Reveal
“Show me them chompers, girl!” host Hunter Ezell said.
She flashed a big smile, to which Ezell congratulated her about the new look.
“They’re temporary still,” Slaton revealed. “But they had to cement them in because the glue wasn’t holding…they had to pull teeth, and it’s a bridge. I’m still getting more done. It’s a process.”
Prior to her podcast episode premiering, Ezell teased her appearance, writing, “TOMORROW. THE BIG DAWG AND THE QUEEN TAMMY SLATON TALK ABOUT HER NEW TEETH AND DO A SODIE CHALLENGE ONLY ON THE CREATIVE CHAOS PODCAST. SEE YOU ON YOUTUBE OR SPOTIFY.”
Tammy Slaton Received Positive Feedback on Her Teeth
Fans of Slaton’s were quick to comment on her new appearance, noting she looks “amazing” and they’re “so proud” of her.
“Tammy you’re adorable!” one user noted on YouTube. “You’ve worked so hard! Don’t worry bout those teeth, I had to have all my top removed and replaced it’s a process!"
"You look amazing no matter what!" they continued. "Y’all are a great team and so dang funny! Loving your podcasts! Keep on living your best life and haters gonna be haters pay them no mind.”
Tammy Slaton Clarifies If '1000-Lb Sisters' Is Ending
During her appearance on the podcast, Slaton also addressed rumors 1000-Lb Sisters is coming to an end.
“It’s not,” she assured fans. “You can’t get rid of me that easily.”
Aside from her massive transformation, Slaton has also had good news in the romance department, as she revealed in June she’s engaged to Andrea Dalton.
“Me and my fiancée,” she said on another episode of the “Creative Chaos” podcast. “We just kind of chill at home.”
When Ezell questioned her statement, Slaton flashed a diamond ring, claiming she’s been with Dalton for three years.
Tammy Slaton Previously Mentioned Her Relationship With Andrea Dalton
Slaton had previously mentioned her relationship on her hit show, saying she’d been “seeing someone for the past couple months and it’s going pretty well.” “The person I’m dating is a woman,” she clarified.
At the time, she admitted she kept things quiet because of her sister Amy Slaton.
“So I haven't told my family because my family's gonna have something to say about it," she continued. “I think my family probably has more opinions than the world has a--holes because they be farting so much. I don't know how my family's gonna react when I tell them I'm seeing a woman.” Her family ended up supporting her, claiming they want her to be happy.