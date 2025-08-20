Tammy Slaton Debuts New Teeth After 500-Pound Weight Loss Transformation: 'I'm Still Getting More Done'

Article continues below advertisement

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed she got new teeth after she lost 500 pounds and underwent skin removal surgery. On August 19, the famous reality starlet appeared on the “Creative Chaos” podcast to debut her new veneers.

Tammy Slaton's New Teeth Reveal

Source: @Ezell Film Company/YouTube Tammy Slaton debuted her new teeth on a podcast.

“Show me them chompers, girl!” host Hunter Ezell said. She flashed a big smile, to which Ezell congratulated her about the new look. “They’re temporary still,” Slaton revealed. “But they had to cement them in because the glue wasn’t holding…they had to pull teeth, and it’s a bridge. I’m still getting more done. It’s a process.” Prior to her podcast episode premiering, Ezell teased her appearance, writing, “TOMORROW. THE BIG DAWG AND THE QUEEN TAMMY SLATON TALK ABOUT HER NEW TEETH AND DO A SODIE CHALLENGE ONLY ON THE CREATIVE CHAOS PODCAST. SEE YOU ON YOUTUBE OR SPOTIFY.”

Tammy Slaton Received Positive Feedback on Her Teeth

Source: @Ezell Film Company/YouTube Fans said Tammy Slaton's new teeth look 'amazing.'

Fans of Slaton’s were quick to comment on her new appearance, noting she looks “amazing” and they’re “so proud” of her. “Tammy you’re adorable!” one user noted on YouTube. “You’ve worked so hard! Don’t worry bout those teeth, I had to have all my top removed and replaced it’s a process!" "You look amazing no matter what!" they continued. "Y’all are a great team and so dang funny! Loving your podcasts! Keep on living your best life and haters gonna be haters pay them no mind.”

Tammy Slaton Clarifies If '1000-Lb Sisters' Is Ending

Source: @queentammy86/Instagram Tammy Slaton revealed she's engaged to Andrea Dalton in June.

During her appearance on the podcast, Slaton also addressed rumors 1000-Lb Sisters is coming to an end. “It’s not,” she assured fans. “You can’t get rid of me that easily.” Aside from her massive transformation, Slaton has also had good news in the romance department, as she revealed in June she’s engaged to Andrea Dalton. “Me and my fiancée,” she said on another episode of the “Creative Chaos” podcast. “We just kind of chill at home.” When Ezell questioned her statement, Slaton flashed a diamond ring, claiming she’s been with Dalton for three years.

Tammy Slaton Previously Mentioned Her Relationship With Andrea Dalton

Source: @queentammy86/Instagram Tammy Slaton confirmed she was dating a woman on an '1000-Lb Sisters' episode.