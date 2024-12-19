NEWS The 16 Most Famous Reality TV Shows of All Time Source: Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash

There’s something about reality TV series that captures the attention of American culture—maybe it’s the insights into the inner workings of others’ lives, or perhaps it’s the joy of watching drama unfold without suffering any of the consequences. Regardless of why one would still love them, reality shows have become household names that, even decades after ending, everyone still remembers. Of all the reality shows that have come and gone, these 16 are the most famous—and yes, they are available to binge-watch if you need a new guilty pleasure TV show.

1. Love Is Blind (2020 - Present) Debuting on Netflix and quickly becoming a sensational reality show, Love Is Blind calls itself an experiment where individuals look for love based on who they are by stripping the dating process of in-person meetings (and any superficial components that come with this). Instead, the show’s participants get to know one another purely through conversation. The participants only meet if they become engaged, and then it’s a whirlwind of meeting each other’s families and a honeymoon-like vacation.

2. Selling Sunset (2019 - Present) The drama-infused Selling Sunset is a guilty pleasure reality series that combines views of lavish homes in the wealthiest neighborhoods of LA with the professional—and personal—drama of the area's real estate agents. 3. Duck Dynasty (2012 - 2017) When Duck Dynasty entered the reality TV pool, it made a huge splash—seemingly everyone from teenagers to older adults were talking about it. The series follows the Robertson family, who became incredibly wealthy from their duck-hunting business. It's an appealing mix of the American dream unfolding alongside the seemingly unglamorous nature of hunting or roughing it in America's natural landscape. 4. The Real Housewives (2010 - Present) From the original series to the many spin-offs, The Real Housewives franchise has captivated audiences since its 2010 debut. Exploring the inner lives of wealthy housewives in sought-after neighborhoods, including their petty squabbles and major life challenges, is nothing short of solid entertainment.

5. Jersey Shore (2009 - 2012) Jersey Shore may have only run for four years, but it was enough for the series to become widely known and to inspire multiple spin-offs. The series followed eight housemates through their party-centric, dramatic existences, and even today, you can find details about their lives and relationships. 6. RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009 - 2023) Talented and wildly charismatic drag queens compete for the top prize in RuPaul’s Drag Race, making for excellent television and leading to the series becoming a household name. It has drama, death drops, lip-syncing, and impressive performances that keep people glued to the competition and rooting for our favorite contestants.

7. Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007 - 2021) It’s hard to exist in the modern world without encountering some mention of the Kardashians, and their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, isn’t the only reason why American culture knows the name. The combination of the show and the family’s many ventures and adventures that make headlines has made anything Kardashian-related noteworthy. 8. Project Runway (2004 - Present) Project Runway combines high fashion and the thrill of competition into a single series, and the combo has proven to be alluring. The series has run for 20 years and still has dedicated fans invested in the celebrity presence, fashionable challenges, and final looks. 9. Top Chef (2006 - Present) Watching America’s up-and-coming chefs battle it out on Top Chef has made for one of the most popular reality series in the US. The challenge of crafting delectable flavor pairings and plating a dish perfectly makes for captivating competition that’s hard to turn away from.

10. The Bachelor (2002 - Present) The thrills, heartbreaks, and dramas of modern dating are taken to a new level in The Bachelor, where a bachelor dates multiple women hoping to find real love. The show—along with its spin-offs—and its rose ceremony have broken hearts and thrilled audiences and participants for over 20 years now. 11. American Idol (2002 - Present) Bringing the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson to the mainstream, American Idol has been a reality show success that has had many of us glued to our screens from the painfully terrible auditions to the final episode. 12. Fear Factor (2001 - 2012) Despite being off the air for over a decade, the show that made even the most fearless of people squirm is still recognizable. Fear Factor pitted participants against one another in challenges that were made to make your skin crawl or adrenaline surge.

13. Big Brother (2000 - Present) Another reality series known for its social experiment format is Big Brother. The show places participants into a shared house where all interactions are recorded and lets events unfold. Each episode ends with an eviction ceremony, where one of the show’s participants is voted out of the home. 14. Survivor (2000 - Present) In May 2000, one of the best-known reality shows of all time, Survivor, debuted. Something about the challenge of surviving in the (well-maintained) wilderness and forming drama-rich social hierarchies offered an appeal to diverse audiences that made everyone—whether they love the show or not—aware of this series. 15. The Challenge (1998 - Present) Bringing together qualities of the reality series The Real World and Road Rules, The Challenge became a reality sensation filled with drama that spanned multiple seasons and delivered the excitement of extreme sports. The show’s participants bring plenty of drama and adrenaline rushes as they take on physically demanding challenges and navigate social interactions.